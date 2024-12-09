Qarabag’s goalkeeper: “We need a win”

Mateusz Kochanski, the Qarabag FK goalkeeper, shared his thoughts with Sportal.az about his team’s recent draw against Sabah, Idman.biz reports.

Kochanski commented: “We entered the match aiming for a positive result. We played well, but so did Sabah. It was a tough fight until the end. I’ve seen all the teams in the Premier League, and in my opinion, Sabah is one of the strongest opponents in this league. It was a very challenging game—a true battle. Honestly, a draw in such a match isn’t a bad outcome; it’s a good result.”

The Polish goalkeeper also discussed the upcoming UEFA Europa League match against Elfsborg: “Winning every match now is crucial. In the Europa League, our goal is to succeed in every game because we’re determined to advance to the next stage. We need a win. That’s why we’ll keep fighting until the very end.”

Idman.biz