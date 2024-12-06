LaLiga's unbeaten away streaks: Barcelona leads the way

The longest unbeaten away streaks in Spain's LaLiga have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the IFFHS list features teams that have earned points in 20 or more consecutive away matches.

Four teams have achieved such streaks, with Barcelona holding the record. The Catalan club went unbeaten for 23 consecutive away matches, earning 18 wins and 5 draws. Barcelona also has another streak of 21 matches without a loss.

Two Madrid clubs are also on the list. Real Madrid holds a 21-match unbeaten streak, while Atletico Madrid went unbeaten in 20 matches.

1. Barcelona – 23 matches: 18 wins, 5 draws (06.03.2010–17.04.2011)

2. Barcelona – 21 matches: 15 wins, 6 draws (23.04.2017–29.04.2018)

3. Real Madrid – 21 matches: 13 wins, 8 draws (30.09.2023–24.11.2024)

4. Atletico Madrid – 20 matches: 12 wins, 8 draws (07.01.2017–10.12.2017)

