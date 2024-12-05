Mahir Emreli: "If my mom wants me to score, I will do it" - VIDEO

"Two games in a row we received the goals in the last minute and especially the mostly you feel bad because in both games we were dominating and playing better than opponent."

This was stated by Mahir Emreli, the football player of the Azerbaijani national team and German club Nürnberg, during an interview on the club's YouTube channel, Idman.biz reports.

The 27-year-old forward commented on the active involvement of Azerbaijani fans on the German team's social media: "I can say like new that our players start to go abroad play and I think that's what our football and our country need.”

When asked about his mother expecting his fifth goal, Emreli responded: "I mean as I say always I care more about the result and uh three points this is the most important thing but uh if I mom if my mom wait for this goal I will score fifth or sixth I don't know like uh when your mom pushed you trust me in my country you have to do it, so otherwise you will you will have problems at home "

