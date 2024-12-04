Top scorers in Big Five Leagues – STATISTICS

Teams in the highest leagues of the Big Five countries have played between 12 and 15 matches so far.

While the differences in the number of games across different leagues don't allow for a perfectly equal comparison, Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of the top scorers in these championships from various parameters.

Top Scorers in the 5 Leagues:

The player with the most goals is Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) with 15 goals. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) follows with 14 goals, while Omar Marmush (Eintracht Frankfurt) is in third with 13 goals.

Top Scorers at Home:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) leads with 9 goals at home. Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Yoane Wissa, and Bryan Mbeumo (both Brentford) have each scored 7 goals in their home stadiums.

Top Scorers Away:

No one is close to Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) in away goals, with 10 goals. Omar Marmush (Eintracht Frankfurt) follows with 8 goals, and Jonathan David (Lille) has scored 7 goals away from home.

Top Scorers Under 18:

The youngest player to score the most goals (5) is Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), who is 17 years and 5 months old.

Top Scorers Over 35:

Lewandowski (Barcelona) leads with 15 goals, but in the over-35 category, Iago Aspas (Celta) has scored 5 goals. The oldest player to score is Jesús Navas (Sevilla), who has scored just once and turned 39 years old 12 days ago.

Goals Inside the Penalty Area:

The most goals from inside the penalty box were scored by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) with 14 goals, followed by Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) with 12.

Goals from Long Shots:

The most long-range goals (3) were scored by Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), and Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Goals with the Right Foot:

Lewandowski (Barcelona) and Omar Marmush (Eintracht Frankfurt) have each scored 11 goals with their right foot. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) follows with 10 right-foot goals.

Goals with the Left Foot:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) has scored all 11 of his goals with his left foot. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) also prefers his left foot, scoring 10 of his 12 goals with it. Overall, left-footed players dominate the Premier League. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) and Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) have each scored 8 goals with their left foot. The only player from another league who can compete in this area is Raphinha (Barcelona), who has scored 8 of his 9 goals with his left foot.

Header Goals:

The most accurate headers belong to Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Mateo Retegui (Atalanta), each scoring 4 header goals.

Shot-to-Goal Conversion Rate:

Among players who have attempted over 20 shots, the best conversion rate belongs to Chris Wood (Nottingham), with 40.91% of his shots (9 out of 22) resulting in goals. Among those with more than 40 shots, the leaders are Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) with a 30.43% conversion rate (14 goals from 46 shots) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) with 29.41% (14 goals from 47 shots).

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz