Legendary Messi and His Teammates to Visit Baku!

Lionel Messi, along with his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba from the U.S. club Inter Miami, will be arriving in Baku for a special event on December 11 at the Baku Crystal Hall.

According to Idman.biz, f ans will have the unique opportunity to meet the world’s best footballer, World Cup champion, and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, along with his teammates.

The event will offer participants a chance to experience unforgettable moments with the football stars, including a film showcasing Messi’s football journey and struggles. The film will present rare and intimate moments from Messi’s life and career.

The event will also feature a special music atmosphere, with performances by world-renowned composer and singer Will.i.am and the famous band Morandi. Attendees will enjoy an energetic and memorable musical program.

This event promises unforgettable moments not only for football fans but also for music and culture enthusiasts. It will be a unique experience for everyone.

Tickets are available for purchase on iTicket.az and at sales points.

Proceeds from the event will be directed to charitable purposes.

