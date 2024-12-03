3 December 2024
UEFA fines Qarabag FC €26,000 for misconduct and laser use

3 December 2024 12:36
27
UEFA fines Qarabag FC €26,000 for misconduct and laser use

UEFA has fined Qarabag FC €26,000.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the fine was imposed due to incidents that occurred during the UEFA Europa League match between the Azerbaijani champions and Ajax (Netherlands) in Baku.

The team will pay €14,000 for "improper behavior of the team" (3 red cards and 5 yellow cards).

Additionally, Qarabag was fined €12,000 for the use of a laser during the match.

The third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage ended with a 3-0 victory for the visitors. In this match, Julio Romao and coach Chudomir Chokarov were both shown a direct red card, while Elvin Jafarguliyev was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Other players, including Abbas Huseynov, Yassine Benzia, Kevin Medina, Marko Yanković, and head coach Gurban Gurbanov, received yellow cards.

UEFA had previously fined Qarabag €28,500 at the beginning of the season.

Idman.biz

