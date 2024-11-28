Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO

A special match between legendary players of Barcelona and Real Madrid took place, delivering a nostalgic El Clásico showdown.

Idman.biz reports that the game, held in Qatar, ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

For Barcelona, Argentinian star Juan Pablo Sorin and Brazilian icon Ronaldinho scored, with Ronaldinho's goal standing out as a moment of brilliance. On the Madrid side, Portuguese legend Luís Figo and Colombian forward Edwin Congo found the net.

The match offered fans a glimpse of the magic these legends brought to football in their prime.

Idman.biz