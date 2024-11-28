28 November 2024
Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"

Football
News
28 November 2024 16:53
Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"

In an interview with France's L'Équipe, Qarabag midfielder Abdellah Zoubir spoke highly of life in Azerbaijan, expressing his satisfaction with both the country and the football culture.

Idman.biz reports thatZoubir, who is in his 7th season with Qarabag, described his life in Baku as ideal: “People in Azerbaijan love football. I’m recognized by many here, and I feel very comfortable. I never experience any tension or hear any unnecessary comments. I live near the beach, and the restaurants are just like those in France. Life here is wonderful. It’s calm and very safe.”

The 32-year-old player also shared his excitement about Qarabag’s ambitions: “The club is very ambitious. We are competing in European competitions for the 11th consecutive time, which excites me a lot. I’ve played against top clubs like Arsenal, Bayer, Tottenham, and Villarreal, but I’ve never had the chance to play in the Champions League. I really hope to experience that with Qarabag.”

The Qarabag vs Lyon match will take place today at 21:45.

Idman.biz

