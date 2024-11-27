27 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijan vs France: Who will triumph in the 15th duel? – RESEARCH

Football
Analytics
27 November 2024 15:37
30
Azerbaijan vs France: Who will triumph in the 15th duel? – RESEARCH

This week, the next round of Europa League matches will take place, with Qarabag facing off against Lyon in Group Stage Matchday 5.

Idman.biz reports that this encounter marks the 15th European club competition match between teams from Azerbaijan and France.

Qarabag: 10, Azerbaijan: 14
So far, Azerbaijani and French clubs have faced each other 7 times in European competitions. In these 14 encounters, Azerbaijani teams have secured 2 victories, while French clubs have won 8 times. The other 4 matches ended in draws. Azerbaijani clubs have scored 10 goals but conceded 24.
Out of these 14 games, 10 involved Qarabag. The Azerbaijani champions have achieved 1 win and 3 draws, but have faced 6 defeats. Qarabag scored 7 goals and conceded 20.

Azerbaijan vs France: 25-year rivalry
The first encounter between Azerbaijani and French clubs took place 25 years ago. Qarabag, as the first Azerbaijani team to qualify for the Intertoto Cup, faced Montpellier in the second round. During this period of Azerbaijani football, it was impossible to resist top European teams, and Montpellier won both matches with a wide margin.

It took 15 years for the next encounter. Qarabag, for the first time in their history, reached the Europa League group stage and competed against Saint-Étienne in the same group. The Azerbaijani champions fought hard against the Ligue 1 representatives and secured a point from each of the two matches.
In the following season, Qarabag once again reached the Europa League group stage, and this time they faced another Ligue 1 side, Monaco. Despite losing away in France, Qarabag managed to secure a draw against the "Principality club" in Baku. With this, Qarabag achieved three consecutive draws against French teams over two seasons.

Two encounters in one season
The 2016/17 season was marked by two encounters between Azerbaijani and French clubs. Gabala, under the management of Roman Hryhorchuk, faced French sides in both the third qualifying round and the group stage.
Gabala made history by eliminating Lille in the Europa League, securing their first victory. However, in the group stage, they couldn’t manage to collect points from their matches against Saint-Étienne.

High-scoring matches and dominant wins
The next two encounters were once again recorded in Qarabag’s name. After exiting the Conference League in the 2021/22 season, Qarabag faced Marseille in the playoffs. The famous French club won both matches with ease.

In the fall of 2022, Qarabag met Nantes in the Europa League group stage. This time, the matches were notable for their high-scoring nature, with none of the last four encounters seeing fewer than three goals. In their final match in Baku, Qarabag triumphed with a dominant 3-0 victory. This was the club's first-ever win against French teams and the second such victory in Azerbaijani football history.

This also remains the only significant win for our clubs over French teams. Interestingly, the French teams' first and last visits to Baku ended with the same scoreline. While Montpellier celebrated 25 years ago, it was Qarabag who celebrated in 2022.

Key Matches:
1. 1999/2000 – Intertoto Cup, 2nd round
- Qarabag 0-3, 0-6 Montpellier
2. 2014/15 – Europa League, Group Stage
- Qarabag 0-0, 1-1 Saint-Étienne
3. 2015/16 – Europa League, Group Stage
- Monaco 1-0, 1-1 Qarabag
4. 2016/17 – Europa League, Third Qualifying Round
- Lille 1-1, 0-1 Gabala (Gabala progresses)
- Saint-Étienne 1-0, 2-1 Gabala
5. 2021/22 – Conference League, Playoff Round
- Marseille 3-1, 3-0 Qarabag
6. 2022/23 – Europa League, Group Stage
- Qarabag 3-0, 1-2 Nantes

The Qarabag vs Lyon match is scheduled for November 28 at Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
Azerbaijan women's national team coach: "We explained that it's not the end" – INTERVIEW
16:48
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team coach: "We explained that it's not the end" – INTERVIEW

An interview with Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of Azerbaijan's women's national football team
Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag
16:42
Football

Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag

Approximately 150 fans of France's Lyon club will support their team in the UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku
Two milestone matches for Lyon players in Baku
15:52
Football

Two milestone matches for Lyon players in Baku

The upcoming match between Qarabag and Lyon in the UEFA Europa League could mark a special occasion for two Lyon players
"I've played 1300 matches as a coach, you can't give me advice"
15:45
Football

"I've played 1300 matches as a coach, you can't give me advice"

The 5th round of the UEFA Champions League continues this week, with 9 matches scheduled for today
Champions League: Dominant away victories, Lyon makes the list
15:32
World football

Champions League: Dominant away victories, Lyon makes the list

CL has seen some of the biggest away victories in its history, with matches featuring a goal difference of six or more now officially listed

Most read

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans