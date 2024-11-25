Qarabag returns to Azersun Arena for open training ahead of Lyon match

The schedules for press conferences and open training sessions ahead of the highly anticipated Qarabag vs. Lyon UEFA Europa League match have been announced.

According to Idman.biz, the press service of the Aghdam club revealed that these events will take place on November 27.

• At 1:00 PM, Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov will hold a press conference at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

• At 4:45 PM, the Azerbaijani champions will conduct an open training session at Azersun Arena, with the first 15 minutes accessible to media representatives.

Lyon's schedule for November 27 includes:

• A press conference by head coach Pierre Sage at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, starting at 5:45 PM.

• An open training session, with the first 15 minutes open to media, beginning at 6:30 PM at the same venue.

The Qarabag vs. Lyon match is set to kick off at 9:45 PM on November 28 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Idman.biz