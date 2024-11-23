French club set to make offer for Juninho

There are several clubs interested in transferring Qarabag forward Juninho.

According to Idman.biz, two French clubs are keen on signing the Brazilian striker. One of them, as previously reported, is Toulouse, while the other club showing interest is Lyon.

Scouts from Lyon have been following Juninho since the start of the season, and it’s reported they plan to travel to Baku to watch him live, potentially coinciding with the UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and Lyon in the 5th round.

The French League 1 club is expected to make an official offer to Qarabag at the end of the season.

