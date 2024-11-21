Ilham Yadullayev: "A tough group, but a lesson well learned"

"We knew we would face tough competition in this group, going up against three equally strong teams," said Ilham Yadullayev, head coach of Azerbaijan's U17 football team, reflecting on their Euro 2025 qualifiers performance.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Yadullayev shared his insights: "Before each match, we approached our opponents individually. Unfortunately, we lost the first two games, but our players were not outclassed in terms of performance. They gave their best to achieve good results.

In the first match against Hungary, we faced some challenges, likely due to it being the opening game, conceding early goals. In the second match against Greece, the first half ended goalless, but minor errors in the second half cost us. For the final game against Romania, our players appeared more composed. They displayed determination, and despite falling behind, we managed to draw. We could have even secured a victory. Overall, we are pleased with the team's performance. These matches provided us with valuable lessons and experience."

Azerbaijan lost 0-4 to Hungary and 0-3 to Greece, drawing 1-1 with Romania in their final match.

Idman.biz