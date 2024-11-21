24 November 2024
Azerbaijan head coach reflects on draw against Moldova: "We deserved the win"

Football
News
21 November 2024 13:02
Azerbaijan head coach reflects on draw against Moldova: "We deserved the win"

"Our team deserved the victory in our last match against Moldova. Although we were leading 2-0, we conceded two goals in the second half, and the match ended in a draw," said Elkhan Abdullayev, head coach of Azerbaijan's U19 football team.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with the AFFA press service, Abdullayev shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the final match of the Euro 2025 qualifiers against Moldova: "The second goal we conceded was completely unexpected. Our goalkeeper made a critical error in the final moments, and as a result, we lost the chance to win. Of course, we were disappointed. However, we must not dwell on this; we need to focus on moving forward. Football is about mistakes, and we need to correct them and avoid repeating them."

Abdullayev also evaluated the overall performance of the national team in the qualifiers, where they earned one point in three games: "As for the team's overall performance in the tournament, the play was not bad at all. However, we cannot be satisfied with the results. If we work more on the aspects where our players, in collaboration with their clubs, need improvement, we can prepare better players for future national teams. These matches have shown that we have potential, but we need to work on it diligently and correctly."

Just so you know, Azerbaijan drew 2-2 with Moldova.

