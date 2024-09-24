Khankendi FK established - Club’s Venue

AFFA confirmed the participation of the Khankendi FK in the 2024/25 Region League.

According to the information obtained by Idman.biz, the team will not play their home games in Khankendi.

This season, Khankendi will host their opponents at the football field of the Shamakhi Olympic Center. Information about the club's staff and head coach will be provided in the coming days.

The founder of the team is Elnur Majidov, the head of Real Baku, which plays in the Azerbaijan Minifootball League.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz