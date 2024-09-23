Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Before the game of the 9th round of the Serbian football championship against Crvena Zvezda, a group of unknown people broke into Partizan Belgrade stadium and burn the pitch .

Idman.biz reports that broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire.

According to the Serbian press, the club has given all the necessary information to the law enforcement agencies. Team employees are working to restore the field.

The match between Partizan and Crvena Zvezda will start at 21:00 today.

