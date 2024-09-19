Champions League: Round I concluded

The first round of the UEFA Champions League will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that one of the highly anticipated matches of the day will be played in France.

Barcelona, made a great start to the season in the local championship, will be the guest of Monaco. Last season's Europa League winner Atalanta will test Arsenal.

UEFA Champions League

I round

19 September

20:45. Srvena Zvezda - Benfica

20:45. Feyenoord - Bayer 04

23:00. Atalanta - Arsenal

23:00. Athletic - Leipzig

23:00. Monaco - Barcelona

23:00. Brest - Sturm

The matches of the UEFA Champions League II round will start on October 1.

Idman.biz