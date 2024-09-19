19 September 2024
EN

Champions League: Round I concluded

Football
News
19 September 2024 11:30
13
Champions League: Round I concluded

The first round of the UEFA Champions League will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that one of the highly anticipated matches of the day will be played in France.

Barcelona, made a great start to the season in the local championship, will be the guest of Monaco. Last season's Europa League winner Atalanta will test Arsenal.

UEFA Champions League
I round
19 September
20:45. Srvena Zvezda - Benfica
20:45. Feyenoord - Bayer 04
23:00. Atalanta - Arsenal
23:00. Athletic - Leipzig
23:00. Monaco - Barcelona
23:00. Brest - Sturm

The matches of the UEFA Champions League II round will start on October 1.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Did Gara Garayev leave Neftchi? – Official Statement
14:46
Football

Did Gara Garayev leave Neftchi? – Official Statement

Neftchi has officially addressed the rumors regarding Gara Garayev's departure from the club
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada: "I aim to earn a spot on the national team again"- INTERVIEW
12:51
Football

Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada: "I aim to earn a spot on the national team again"- INTERVIEW

"We expect it to be a tough game"
Azerbaijan dropped in FIFA ranking
12:40
Football

Azerbaijan dropped in FIFA ranking

Estonia advanced by 1 place
David Villa: "He cannot be compared with Messi!"
09:51
Football

David Villa: "He cannot be compared with Messi!"

We don’t know where his ceiling is going to be”
Champions League: Points loss for Man City, PSG's last minute joy
09:00
World football

Champions League: Points loss for Man City, PSG's last minute joy

The next matches of the UEFA Champions League first round were held

Most read

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam
16 September 14:54
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam

Pairings have been determined
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements