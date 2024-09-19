Champions League: Round I concluded

The first round of the UEFA Champions League will be concluded today.
Idman.biz reports that one of the highly anticipated matches of the day will be played in France.
Barcelona, made a great start to the season in the local championship, will be the guest of Monaco. Last season's Europa League winner Atalanta will test Arsenal.
UEFA Champions League
I round
19 September
20:45. Srvena Zvezda - Benfica
20:45. Feyenoord - Bayer 04
23:00. Atalanta - Arsenal
23:00. Athletic - Leipzig
23:00. Monaco - Barcelona
23:00. Brest - Sturm
The matches of the UEFA Champions League II round will start on October 1.
Idman.biz