David Beckham SHOCKED everyone - VIDEO

The legendary English football player David Beckham came up with an interesting move.

The program dedicated to the UEFA Champions League on the British "CBS Sports" TV channel was initially connected via an online link, Idman.biz reports.

However, he did not answer the questions of the presenter and the guests, saying that there was a problem with the broadcast. As the connection continued, David unexpectedly entered the studio. His arrival surprised the show's pundits, veteran footballers Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards.

Beckham then answered the questions addressed to him live from the studio.

