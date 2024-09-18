Scorer of the World Cup has died

Salvatore Skillachi, the former striker of the Italian national football team, died at the age of 60.

The press service of Juventus released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Skillachi died after a long illness.

The attacker played in the Italian clubs Messina, Juventus, Inter and Japanese Jubilo Iwata. He won the Italian and UEFA Cups with Juventus, and the UEFA Cup with Inter. Salvatore, who won a bronze medal in the 1990 World Championship as part of the Italian national team, was the top scorer of the tournament with 6 goals.

