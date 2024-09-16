16 September 2024
EN

Remarkable match for Aykhan Abbasov

Football
News
16 September 2024 12:36
30
The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League was significant for the Shamakhi head coach Aykhan Abbasov.

Idman.biz reports that the 43-year-old specialist led his team for the 200th time as a head coach in the Azerbaijan championships.
This coincided with the Sumgayit match (1:0).

Abbasov worked in four clubs during his career. He led Zira to 44, Sumgayit to 79, Turan Tovuz to 72, and Shamakhi to 5 matches in the Premier League. The specialist's teams won 67 times, drew 55 times and lost 78 times.

Abbasov is the 13th specialist in the history of Azerbaijan championships who appeared as a head coach in 200 or more matches.

