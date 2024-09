Xherdan Shaqiri scored his first goal after returning to Basel and advanced his team to the R16 finals of the Swiss Cup.

The 32-year-old forward scored the only goal in the match against the lower league representative Stad Nyon (1:0) in the Swiss Cup, Idman.biz reports.

In the extra time of the match - in the 120th + 3rd minute, Shaqiri correctly executed the penalty he won.

Shaqiri previously played in the main team of Basel in 2009-2012.

