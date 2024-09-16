16 September 2024
Hryhorchuk without win for 8 games

Having lost to Zira with a score of 0:2, Neftchi’s streak without a win since the start of the season has reached 6 games.

Considering that the head coach of the team, Roman Hryhorchuk, could not win in the last two matches in the previous club - Chornomorets Odesa, the Ukrainian specialist does not experience any victories for 8 matches, Idman.biz reports.

This is not the first such failure in Hryhorchuk's career. He started the 2022/23 season at Chornomorets with a 10-game winless streak.

Hryhorchuk’s most unsuccessful period while working for Gabala occurred in October-November 2015: the team failed to win 9 games in the Azerbaijan Premier League and Europa League.

