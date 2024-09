Azerbaijan national football player Sadyg Bagiev was transferred to Russian I League club SKA-Habarovsk.

Idman.biz reports that a 3-year contract was signed with the midfielder.

Sadyg last played for the club Kuban Holding of Krasnodar province. He played 20 games (3 goals) and 2 games in the Cup in this club.

In 2022, Sadyg Bagiev was recruited to the national youth team of Azerbaijan (U19) and appeared in two friendly matches.

Idman.biz