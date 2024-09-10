10 September 2024
Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

Football
News
10 September 2024 10:44
Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

Neymar, the striker of Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal club, will fully recover in the fall.

Idman.biz rports that the Spanish press reported on this.

According to the source, Neymar's rehabilitation is delayed. The Brazilian will need two more months to get fit. He is expected to return to the pitch in November of this year.

The 23-year-old footballer has been receiving treatment since October last year after suffering an injury while playing for Brazil.

The former player of Barcelona and PSG has been playing in Saudi Arabia since the summer of 2023.

