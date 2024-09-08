International Ulduz Cup concluded - PHOTO

The U12 International Ulduz Ulduz Cup has been concluded in the Sports capital Guba.

Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan) defeated Saburtalo (Georgia) team in the match for the third place at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex, as Idman.biz reports.

In the final, Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) defeated Ulduz FA team and became the winner of the competition. The second and third places were taken by Ulduz FA and Bunyodkor teams, respectively.

In total, 8 teams from 5 countries competed in the competition jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, AFFA and Ulduz Football Academy.

Idman.biz