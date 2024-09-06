Rafael Utzig: "I'm happy with the milestone"

"I'm happy to reach the 100-game mark in the league."

Zira player Rafael Utzig told Idman.biz.

He spoke about holding the jubilee game in the Azerbaijan Premier League. The 28-year-old Brazilian forward said that he was very happy to have experienced this remarkable event: "There were several games that will remain memorable, the games in which I scored goals, the games that defined the classifications for European competitions in Gabala and also in Zira, but I will stick with my first goal in the league in 2020. I particularly count the goals I score in the season not only in a competition, but I'm happy to have managed to score those goals in the league and help Gabala when I was there, and now Zira."

Utzig scored 18 goals in 100 matches in the Premier League.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz