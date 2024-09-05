5 September 2024
EN

Siyasat Asgarov: "We will do our best"

Football
News
5 September 2024 15:16
40
Siyasat Asgarov: "We will do our best"

“Sankt-Pölten is a strong team made up of high-quality players."

The head coach of the Neftchi Women's team Siyasat Asgarov told Idman.biz.

He commented on the game in which they lost 5:0 to the Austrian St. Pölten team in the first round of the UEFA Champions League.

The expert said that the Austrian representative advanced to the group stage of the Champions League last season: "We knew this would be a tough challenge, especially as it was our first match in such a prestigious tournament. First experiences are always difficult. We started the game strong, but a series of mistakes led to goals that disrupted our momentum. While we didn’t get the result we hoped for, this match provided valuable experience for our players and will help us grow moving forward."

He also spoke about the game they will play against the next opponent, the Georgian club Lanchkhuti: "We want to win this match and earn rating points for our team and our country. We will do our best for this."

Neftchi will face Lanchkhuti on September 7.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Former Galatasaray player joins Western Sydney Wanderers
18:18
Football

Former Galatasaray player joins Western Sydney Wanderers

Juan Mata Western Sydney Wanderers as a free agent
FIRST FOREIGN COACH of the Swedish national team in over 60 years
18:13
Football

FIRST FOREIGN COACH of the Swedish national team in over 60 years

Jon Dahl Tomasson is the first foreign coach of the Swedish national football team in more than 60 years
Champions League: AzNur win, Birbasha Baku await - VIDEO
18:08
Football

Champions League: AzNur win, Birbasha Baku await - VIDEO

Today, the EMF Champions League has started
Yunis Huseynov: "We have to fight until the end of 90 minutes"
18:00
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "We have to fight until the end of 90 minutes"

"In today's game, our players are eager to secure a victory"
Portugal's scorer in match against Azerbaijan
17:29
Football

Portugal's scorer in match against Azerbaijan

The 26-year-old football player has scored 7 goals in 4 games this season
Arif Asadov: "I don’t know if they will use my strategies"
16:47
Football

Arif Asadov: "I don’t know if they will use my strategies"

"Sweden also has a new coach, and I believe they will choose a style that suits him"

Most read

Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO
3 September 23:18
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO

She crossed the finish line first in 11.76 seconds

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"
4 September 16:48
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"

At the same time, Valiyeva expressed her gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention to sports and Paralympics
World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver
3 September 22:14
Wrestling

World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver

2 Azerbaijani wrestlers fought for medals
World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze
4 September 19:43
Wrestling

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze

Wrestlers in 3 weight classes went on the mat to qualify for the decisive match