Siyasat Asgarov: "We will do our best"

“Sankt-Pölten is a strong team made up of high-quality players."

The head coach of the Neftchi Women's team Siyasat Asgarov told Idman.biz.

He commented on the game in which they lost 5:0 to the Austrian St. Pölten team in the first round of the UEFA Champions League.

The expert said that the Austrian representative advanced to the group stage of the Champions League last season: "We knew this would be a tough challenge, especially as it was our first match in such a prestigious tournament. First experiences are always difficult. We started the game strong, but a series of mistakes led to goals that disrupted our momentum. While we didn’t get the result we hoped for, this match provided valuable experience for our players and will help us grow moving forward."

He also spoke about the game they will play against the next opponent, the Georgian club Lanchkhuti: "We want to win this match and earn rating points for our team and our country. We will do our best for this."

Neftchi will face Lanchkhuti on September 7.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz