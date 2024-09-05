Qarabag’s Europa League squad - LINE-UP

Qarabag have announced their line-up for the Europa League.

Idman.biz reports that 24 players have been included in the order sheet for 8 matches of the tournament to be held in a new format.

Goalkeepers: 97. Fabijan Buntic, 99. Mateush Kokhalski, 12. Sadiq Mammadzada;

Defenders: 2. Matheus Silva, 13. Bahlul Mustafazada, 27. Toral Bayramov, 29. Marko Vesovic, 30. Abbas Huseynov, 44. Elvin Cafarquliyev, 55. Badavi Huseynov, 81. Kevin Medina;

Midfielders: 6. Julio Romao, 7. Yassine Benzia, 8. Marko Jankovic, 10. Abdellah Zoubir, 15. Leandro Andrade, 20. Richard Almeida, 21. Oleksiy Kashchuk, 24. Alexey Isayev, 66. Patrick Andrade;

Forwards: 11. Emmanuel Addai, 18. Olavio Juninho, 22. Musa Gurbanli, 90. Nariman Akhundzada.

Qarabag, will play their first match on the road on September 26, will face Tottenham. Next, Gurban Gurbanov's team is set to face Malmö and Ajax at home, and Bodo Glimt away. After hosting Lion, the representative of Aghdam, who will be the guest of Elfsborg, will play his last 2 games in 2025.

Qarabag will face FCSB at home and Olympiakos away.

Idman.biz