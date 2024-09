Netherlands's Ajax, the opponent of Qarabag in the Europa League, parted ways with Steven Bergwijn.

Per Idman.biz, the last-gasp signing of Steven Bergwijn from Ajax has been made official.

Al-Ittihad paid 21 million euros for this transfer. Steven was remembered with 29 goals in 80 games he played for Ajax.

Qarabag will host Ajax in Baku in the third round. The match will be held on October 24.

Idman.biz