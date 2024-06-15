15 June 2024
DECISION of Bilel Aouacheria from Gabala

15 June 2024 17:03
9
Gabala parted ways with French football player Bilel Aouacheria.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the press service of the club.

The contract with the 30-year-old midfielder was terminated by mutual agreement. Since the summer of 2023, the legionnaire, who has played for the regional representative, scored 6 goals in 42 matches in the red-black uniform. Bilel participated in 35 matches in the Premier League (6 goals), 5 matches in the Azerbaijan Cup, and 2 matches in the European Cups.

It should be noted that Gabala took the 10th place in the Premier League and was promoted to the 1st league.

