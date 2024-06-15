DECISION of Bilel Aouacheria from Gabala

Gabala parted ways with French football player Bilel Aouacheria.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the press service of the club.

The contract with the 30-year-old midfielder was terminated by mutual agreement. Since the summer of 2023, the legionnaire, who has played for the regional representative, scored 6 goals in 42 matches in the red-black uniform. Bilel participated in 35 matches in the Premier League (6 goals), 5 matches in the Azerbaijan Cup, and 2 matches in the European Cups.

It should be noted that Gabala took the 10th place in the Premier League and was promoted to the 1st league.

