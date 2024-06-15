15 June 2024
EN

Lionel Messi reached Ali - VIDEO

Football
News
15 June 2024 13:59
20
Lionel Messi scored his next goals for the Argentine national team.

Idman.biz reports that the 37-year-old veteran scored a double in a friendly match with Guatemala.

With this, Messi increased the number of goals in the national team to 108. He shared the name of the player who scored the most goals in the national team in the history of football. Lionel reached Ali Daei, who scored 108 goals in the Iranian national team. But the Asian reached this number in 148 matches and the Argentine in 182 matches.

The world record belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored 130 goals in the Portuguese national team.

It should be noted that Argentina beat Guatemala with a score of 4:1.

