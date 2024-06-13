Football holiday in Germany - CALENDAR

The big football holiday in Europe will start tomorrow.
Idman.biz reports that the 24 strongest teams of the "Old Continent" will compete in the 17th European Championship to be held in Germany.
The matches of EURO-2024, which will last until July 14, will take place in 10 stadiums in 10 cities. The participants will start the competition with a group stage. 24 teams will compete for the 1/8 finals in 6 groups.
The brother Turkish team will also compete in the championship, where the Azerbaijani national team did not qualify. Moon Stars will try to advance as much as possible, even if they are not among the favorites.
Reigning champion Italy and finalist England are again among the strongest contenders for the title. France, Spain and Germany are among the favorites. Belgium, Portugal and Croatia are also not to be written off.
The two teams will participate in the finals for the first time. These are the nationalities of Serbia and Georgia. It is true that the Balkans experienced this excitement within Yugoslavia, our neighbors the USSR and the CIS. However, both teams qualified for the finals for the first time.
EURO-2024 calendar
Group stage
Round I
June 14
Group A
1) 23:00. Germany - Scotland (Munich)
June 15
Group A
2) 17:00. Hungary - Switzerland (Cologne)
Group B
3) 20:00. Spain – Croatia (Berlin)
4) 23:00. Italy - Albania (Dortmund)
June 16
Group D
7) 17:00. Poland - Netherlands (Hamburg)
Group C
6) 20:00. Slovenia – Denmark (Stuttgart)
5) 23:00. Serbia - England (Helsinkirchen)
June 17
Group E
10) 17:00. Romania - Ukraine (Munich)
9) 20:00. Belgium - Slovakia (Frankfurt)
Group D
8) 23:00. Austria - France (Düsseldorf)
June 18
Group F
11) 20:00. Turkiye - Georgia (Dortmund)
12) 23:00. Portugal – Czech Republic (Leipzig)
II round
June 19
group B
15) 17:00. Croatia - Albania (Hamburg)
Group A
14) 20:00. Germany - Hungary (Stuttgart)
13) 23:00. Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne)
June 20
Group C
18) 17:00. Slovenia - Serbia (Munich)
17) 20:00. Denmark - England (Frankfurt)
Group B
16) 23:00. Spain - Italy (Gelsenkirchen)
June 21
Group E
21) 17:00. Slovakia – Ukraine (Düsseldorf)
Group D
19) 20:00. Poland – Austria (Berlin)
20) 23:00. Netherlands - France (Leipzig)
June 22
Group F
24) 17:00. Georgia - Czech Republic (Stuttgart)
23) 20:00. Turkey - Portugal (Dortmund)
Group E
22) 23:00. Belgium – Romania (Cologne)
Round III
June 23
Group A
25) 23:00. Switzerland - Germany (Frankfurt)
26) 23:00. Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart)
June 24
Group B
27) 11:00. Albania - Spain (Düsseldorf)
28) 23:00. Croatia - Italy (Leipzig)
June 25
Group D
31) 20:00. Netherlands - Austria (Berlin)
32) 20:00. France – Poland (Dortmund)
Group C
29) 23:00. England - Slovenia (Cologne)
30) 23:00. Denmark – Serbia (Munich)
June 26
Group E
33) 20:00. Slovakia – Romania (Frankfurt)
34) 20:00. Ukraine – Belgium (Stuttgart)
Group F
35) 23:00. Georgia - Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)
36) 23:00. Czech Republic – Turkey (Hamburg)
1/8 final
29 June
38) 20:00. A2 – B2 (Berlin)
37) 23:00. A1 – C2 (Dortmund)
30 June
40) 20:00. C1 - D/E/F3 (Gelsenkirchen)
39) 23:00. B1 - A/D/E/F3 (Cologne)
1 Jul
42) 20:00. D2 – E2 (Düsseldorf)
41) 23:00. F1 v A/B/C3 (Frankfurt)
2 Jul
43) 20:00. E1 - A/B/C/D3 (Munich)
44) 23:00. D1 – F2 (Leipzig)
Quarter-final
5 July
45) 20:00 Winner of match 39 - Winner of match 37 (Stuttgart)
46) 23:00. Winner of match 41 - Winner of match 42 (Hamburg)
6 Jul
47) 23:00. Winner of match 43 - Winner of match 44 (Berlin)
48) 20:00. Winner of match 40 - Winner of match 38 (Düsseldorf)
Semi-Final
9 Jul
49) 23:00. Winner of match 45 - Winner of match 46 (Munich)
10 July
50) 23:00. Winner of match 47 - Winner of match 48 (Dortmund)
Final
14 July
51. 23:00: Winner of Match 49 - Winner of Match 50 (Berlin)
Idman.biz