Football holiday in Germany - CALENDAR

The big football holiday in Europe will start tomorrow.

Idman.biz reports that the 24 strongest teams of the "Old Continent" will compete in the 17th European Championship to be held in Germany.

The matches of EURO-2024, which will last until July 14, will take place in 10 stadiums in 10 cities. The participants will start the competition with a group stage. 24 teams will compete for the 1/8 finals in 6 groups.

The brother Turkish team will also compete in the championship, where the Azerbaijani national team did not qualify. Moon Stars will try to advance as much as possible, even if they are not among the favorites.

Reigning champion Italy and finalist England are again among the strongest contenders for the title. France, Spain and Germany are among the favorites. Belgium, Portugal and Croatia are also not to be written off.

The two teams will participate in the finals for the first time. These are the nationalities of Serbia and Georgia. It is true that the Balkans experienced this excitement within Yugoslavia, our neighbors the USSR and the CIS. However, both teams qualified for the finals for the first time.

EURO-2024 calendar

Group stage



Round I

June 14

Group A

1) 23:00. Germany - Scotland (Munich)

June 15

Group A

2) 17:00. Hungary - Switzerland (Cologne)

Group B

3) 20:00. Spain – Croatia (Berlin)

4) 23:00. Italy - Albania (Dortmund)

June 16

Group D

7) 17:00. Poland - Netherlands (Hamburg)

Group C

6) 20:00. Slovenia – Denmark (Stuttgart)

5) 23:00. Serbia - England (Helsinkirchen)

June 17

Group E

10) 17:00. Romania - Ukraine (Munich)

9) 20:00. Belgium - Slovakia (Frankfurt)

Group D

8) 23:00. Austria - France (Düsseldorf)

June 18

Group F

11) 20:00. Turkiye - Georgia (Dortmund)

12) 23:00. Portugal – Czech Republic (Leipzig)



II round

June 19

group B

15) 17:00. Croatia - Albania (Hamburg)

Group A

14) 20:00. Germany - Hungary (Stuttgart)

13) 23:00. Scotland v Switzerland (Cologne)

June 20

Group C

18) 17:00. Slovenia - Serbia (Munich)

17) 20:00. Denmark - England (Frankfurt)

Group B

16) 23:00. Spain - Italy (Gelsenkirchen)

June 21

Group E

21) 17:00. Slovakia – Ukraine (Düsseldorf)

Group D

19) 20:00. Poland – Austria (Berlin)

20) 23:00. Netherlands - France (Leipzig)

June 22

Group F

24) 17:00. Georgia - Czech Republic (Stuttgart)

23) 20:00. Turkey - Portugal (Dortmund)

Group E

22) 23:00. Belgium – Romania (Cologne)



Round III

June 23

Group A

25) 23:00. Switzerland - Germany (Frankfurt)

26) 23:00. Scotland v Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 24

Group B

27) 11:00. Albania - Spain (Düsseldorf)

28) 23:00. Croatia - Italy (Leipzig)

June 25

Group D

31) 20:00. Netherlands - Austria (Berlin)

32) 20:00. France – Poland (Dortmund)

Group C

29) 23:00. England - Slovenia (Cologne)

30) 23:00. Denmark – Serbia (Munich)

June 26

Group E

33) 20:00. Slovakia – Romania (Frankfurt)

34) 20:00. Ukraine – Belgium (Stuttgart)

Group F

35) 23:00. Georgia - Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)

36) 23:00. Czech Republic – Turkey (Hamburg)



1/8 final

29 June

38) 20:00. A2 – B2 (Berlin)

37) 23:00. A1 – C2 (Dortmund)

30 June

40) 20:00. C1 - D/E/F3 (Gelsenkirchen)

39) 23:00. B1 - A/D/E/F3 (Cologne)

1 Jul

42) 20:00. D2 – E2 (Düsseldorf)

41) 23:00. F1 v A/B/C3 (Frankfurt)

2 Jul

43) 20:00. E1 - A/B/C/D3 (Munich)

44) 23:00. D1 – F2 (Leipzig)



Quarter-final

5 July

45) 20:00 Winner of match 39 - Winner of match 37 (Stuttgart)

46) 23:00. Winner of match 41 - Winner of match 42 (Hamburg)

6 Jul

47) 23:00. Winner of match 43 - Winner of match 44 (Berlin)

48) 20:00. Winner of match 40 - Winner of match 38 (Düsseldorf)



Semi-Final

9 Jul

49) 23:00. Winner of match 45 - Winner of match 46 (Munich)

10 July

50) 23:00. Winner of match 47 - Winner of match 48 (Dortmund)



Final

14 July

51. 23:00: Winner of Match 49 - Winner of Match 50 (Berlin)

Idman.biz