12 June 2024
EN

Afran Ismayilov: "Their presence in the national team slows down our development" - VIDEO

Football
News
12 June 2024 18:12
9
Afran Ismayilov: "Their presence in the national team slows down our development" - VIDEO

"I was glad that there were no legionnaires in the team in the game against Kazakhstan."

This was said by Afran Ismayilov, a former player of the Azerbaijan national team who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

He evaluated the team of the temporary head coach Arif Asadov in the game in which our national team defeated Kazakhstan with a score of 3:2. According to Ismayilov, the presence of Eddy Israfilov or Filip Ozobic in the national team further slows down our development: "More than that, it can be considered a success if our young people get a chance. The same players are often invited to the national team. It is possible that coaches can be wrong in 1-2 selections. But overall, the choice is correct. I really liked Sabuhi Abdullazade's game in Sumgayit. I believed that he would also receive an invitation. I was sad that he was not there. But I believe that he will play in the national team in the future."

Ismayilov said that in this match, the national spirit was more clearly felt in the players: "The foreigners have decreased. 95 percent of the team is made up of Azerbaijanis. This leads to national spirit. It should be so. How long have we wanted this? In our time, internationals came from Turkiye and Germany. Some of them were working and doing something. Even now, Anton Kryvotsiuk speaks our native language. It looks like it's burning. Perhaps Arif Asadov instilled this national spirit. Indeed, that desire was visible in the children. This ultimately led to victory."

It should be noted that our national team lost 1:3 to Albania in the first test match in Hungary.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS
18:30
Football

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS

In Azerbaijani football, the number 14 has a mystical quality
Our engineer - PRESENTATION
17:54
Football

Our engineer - PRESENTATION

The specialist, who signed a contract with our team until the end of the EURO-2028 qualifying round, is more recognized as a coach
Samir Alakbarov got furious: "We will not be able to get anywhere with Santos"
17:18
Football

Samir Alakbarov got furious: "We will not be able to get anywhere with Santos"

"Probably, negotiations with Fernando Santos went on for a long time"
Tovuz Stadium is ready for international games
17:03
Football

Tovuz Stadium is ready for international games

The grass cover was awarded the Quality Pro certificate
The referees of the EURO-2024 first match announced
16:54
Football

The referees of the EURO-2024 first match announced

The match between Germany and Scotland will start on June 14 at 23:00
New Turan Tovuz head coach announced
16:40
Football

New Turan Tovuz head coach announced

As Idman.biz reports, the sports director of the club, Samad Nasibov, made a statement to the local press

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev
12:02
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

22 players were included in the IFFHS table
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"