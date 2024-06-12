Afran Ismayilov: "Their presence in the national team slows down our development" - VIDEO

"I was glad that there were no legionnaires in the team in the game against Kazakhstan."

This was said by Afran Ismayilov, a former player of the Azerbaijan national team who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

He evaluated the team of the temporary head coach Arif Asadov in the game in which our national team defeated Kazakhstan with a score of 3:2. According to Ismayilov, the presence of Eddy Israfilov or Filip Ozobic in the national team further slows down our development: "More than that, it can be considered a success if our young people get a chance. The same players are often invited to the national team. It is possible that coaches can be wrong in 1-2 selections. But overall, the choice is correct. I really liked Sabuhi Abdullazade's game in Sumgayit. I believed that he would also receive an invitation. I was sad that he was not there. But I believe that he will play in the national team in the future."

Ismayilov said that in this match, the national spirit was more clearly felt in the players: "The foreigners have decreased. 95 percent of the team is made up of Azerbaijanis. This leads to national spirit. It should be so. How long have we wanted this? In our time, internationals came from Turkiye and Germany. Some of them were working and doing something. Even now, Anton Kryvotsiuk speaks our native language. It looks like it's burning. Perhaps Arif Asadov instilled this national spirit. Indeed, that desire was visible in the children. This ultimately led to victory."

It should be noted that our national team lost 1:3 to Albania in the first test match in Hungary.

