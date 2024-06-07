Spring Tournament in Gabala and Ismayilli

Under the organization of AFFA, "Spring Tournament" among girls under 12 years of age will be held today in Gabala and on June 8 in Ismayilli.

Idman.biz reports that 8 home teams will compete in the competition to be held at the Gabala City Stadium, and the same number of local teams will compete in the tournament to be held at the Ismayilli Olympic Sports Complex.

Group and final games for each region will take place on the same day. Participating teams will be provided with sportswear, balls and jackets by AFFA. At the end of the event, the winners will be awarded diplomas, medals and various nominations.

It should be noted that the "Spring Tournament" organized with the support of UEFA is planned to be held continuously. The main goal of the project is to properly promote a healthy lifestyle among high school students, to increase interest in football, to provide mass, as well as to prepare football players for the U-12 Girls' League and national teams in the future.

Idman.biz