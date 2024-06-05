Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The coach who will lead the Kazakhstan national team to play a friendly match with the Azerbaijani national team has been announced.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the local media that the new head coach Stanislav Cherchesov will not be behind the steering wheel of the team at the meeting.

Assistant coach Ruslan Baltiyev is leading the preparations for the game with Azerbaijan national team. It is reported that he will lead the team in the meeting. Cherchesov will be at work in the national team after the meeting with the new Board of Directors.

It should be noted that the match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00.

Idman.biz