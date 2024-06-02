3 June 2024
EN

Awarding ceremony of Azerbaijan Cup - VIDEO - PHOTO

Football
News
2 June 2024 23:48
12
The awarding ceremony of the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Cup was held.

The awards were presented at the event by AFFA president Rovshan Najaf, executive vice-president Sarkhan Hajiyev and PFL acting president Elgiz Abbasov, as per Idman.biz.

First, the referees of the match Qarabag - Zira (2:1) received souvenirs.

The team of judges, the judge-inspector and the representative of AFFA rose to the podium.

Then the members of Zira who lost in the final received their awards. In the end, the players of the cup winner Qarabag came to the podium. First, gold medals were presented to the players and coaching staff. Captain Maksim Medvedev, who will finish his career in the end, raised the cup.

Idman.biz

