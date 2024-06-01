EURO-2024: loss in the Turkish national team

The Turkish national team faced a loss.

Idman.biz reports that Ener Unal, the striker of Turkiye, has been removed from the squad of EURO-2024.

This was caused by the injury of the forward guarding the honor of Bormunt. The 27-year-old football player broke his left big toe in the last training of the national team. After examinations, it became clear that the injury will not fully heal on the eve of EURO-2024 and during the course of the championship.

It should be noted that the Turkish national team will compete against Portugal, the Czech Republic and Georgia in Group F at the European Championship. The continental championship will be held from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz