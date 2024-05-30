30 May 2024
EN

Unusual indicators from Mendilibar - STATISTICS

Football
News
30 May 2024 11:28
17
Unusual indicators from Mendilibar - STATISTICS

The final game of the Conference League was full of statistical moments.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS prepared a report on the records and significant indicators of the match Olympiacos - Fiorentina (1:0).
Olympiacos became the 1st ever club from Greece to win a European final.

It was the 2nd appearance of a Greek team in the final of a major European competition, after 1971 Champions Cup when Panathinaikos lost to Ajax 0-2.

José Luis Mendilibar became the 2nd coach to win a major European trophy in 2 consecutive seasons being in charge of different clubs (2023 Europa League with Sevilla, 2024 Conference League with Olympiacos).

The only precedent: another Spanish coach Rafael Benítez (2004 UEFA Cup with Valencia, 2005 Champions League with Liverpool).

In his both victorious campaigns, Mendilibar was appointed just a couple of months before triumph (in March 2023 to Sevilla, in February 2024 to Olympiacos).

In both cases, Mendilibar was third coach of the club in the season in consideration.
In both cases, Mendilibar (now aged 63) became the oldest coach to win the competition in consideration.

Ayoub El Kaabi has scored the latest winner (timing 115:16) in a major European final since Diego Forlán for Atlético Madrid against Fulham in the 2010 Europa League final (115:36).

El Kaabi finished his glorious European campaign with 16 goals (5 in Europa League, 11 in Conference League).

Only 3 players managed to score more in a single European season:

Radamel Falcao – 18 in 2010-11 Europa League, Stéphane Guivarc'h – 17 in 1997-98 (7 in Intertoto Cup, 10 in UEFA Cup),
Cristiano Ronaldo – 17 in 2013-14 Champions League.

El Kaabi has surpassed by far the best seasonal scoring mark for the players of Greek teams in Europe:
Antonis Antoniadis – 10 goals in Champions Cup 1970-71 with Panathinaikos.

El Kaabi has also established the new record for most goals scored in a single UEFA club competition knockout stage since the group stages were introduced – 11 (see the table).

The 30-year old striker has done all this in his very first season in European competitions!

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The first separation in the champion
16:53
Football

The first separation in the champion

This was announced by the press service of the representative of the region
Yassine Benzia makes his decision
16:30
Football

Yassine Benzia makes his decision

It is not without reason that the Algerian's attention suddenly turned to Asia
Fenerbahce chasing Qarabag player
14:46
Football

Fenerbahce chasing Qarabag player

The president of the Istanbul club, Ali Koc, said that there was a problem in the wings in the assessment of the last season
New goalkeeper at Araz-Nakhchivan
14:35
Football

New goalkeeper at Araz-Nakhchivan

This was announced by the press service of the Premier League representative
Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO
14:20
Football

Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO

Shahin Diniyev explained on Idman Bizde
Shahin Diniyev: "I am the only one who knows this" - PHOTO - VIDEO
13:46
Football

Shahin Diniyev: "I am the only one who knows this" - PHOTO - VIDEO

He evaluated the performance of the club in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League and announced future goals

Most read

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION
27 May 17:51
Euro 2024

Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION

The French team, which is the favorite not only of the group, but also of the championship, is one of the main candidates to win the title