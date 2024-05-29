Another transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan

The transfer window is continuing, Araz-Nakhchivan has signed a contract with another player.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the club.

Ulvi Isgandarov will wear the jersey of Araz-Nakhchivan for the next 1 year. During his career, the 26-year-old winger, who played in the Gabala and Sumgayit clubs, also wore the uniform of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-21 players.

It should be noted that Araz-Nakhchivan signed a contract with Urfan Abbasov today.

Idman.biz