28 May 2024
EN

Taleh Nasibov: "We want to maintain our title in the European Championship" – INTERVIEW - VIDEO

Football
Interview
27 May 2024 16:46
26
Taleh Nasibov: "We want to maintain our title in the European Championship" – INTERVIEW - VIDEO

The vice-president of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation answered journalists' questions at the open practice of the national team.

Idman.biz reports that the official of the institution announced the goal of the team in the European Championship and talked about future plans.

- How do you evaluate the preparations for the European Championship?

- Our national team had a good training camp in Montenegro and won the mini-tournament. We want to protect the title we won in 2022. It will be difficult, but we will do our best. We have provided the national team with everything. We are heading to the European Championship in Sarajevo as leaders. Other teams look at Azerbaijan differently. They analyzed us better. All football players played in AML. The games of the league were also broadcasted live on our channel. This means that other participants have the opportunity to analyze us well. We are in the same group as Belgium, France and Italy. We hope to top the group and come back with the trophy.

- When is the construction of the national training base and stadium planned?

- All this requires funds. There is a plan, the project is being worked on. Information about this will be provided in the near future.

- If you become the European champion, can this work be accelerated?

- The championship will have a big impact on this.

- But if you win a silver or bronze medal in the competition, will this be considered a success or not?

- Every athlete should think about a gold medal when going to an international competition. There is a sport where all 3 places are success. I think the championship is a great achievement. Other places are not encouraging. We deserve better. All players understand the responsibility and think only about the 1st place. I hope we can do it.

- What are you thinking of doing for the development of mini-football in the regions?

- As the President of the Federation Orkhan Mammadov emphasized, we are working on increasing the number of clubs in the regions. We want to form teams by age groups. The U23 world and European championships will be held next year. We will start preparing a team there.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION
27 May 17:51
Euro 2024

Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION

The French team, which is the favorite not only of the group, but also of the championship, is one of the main candidates to win the title
Fixtures of the Azerbaijan Championship playoff matches announced
27 May 17:30
Football

Fixtures of the Azerbaijan Championship playoff matches announced

This was announced by the PFL press service
Seymur Mammadov: "Whoever scored the goal, being champion is what really matters" - VIDEO
27 May 17:16
Football

Seymur Mammadov: "Whoever scored the goal, being champion is what really matters" - VIDEO

"I am ready for the continental championship"
Season’s RECORD in Azerbaijan Premier League
27 May 17:09
Football

Season’s RECORD in Azerbaijan Premier League

This is the absolute record of the season
Azerbaijan head coach: "We are one of the strongest in the European Championship" - VIDEO
27 May 16:55
Football

Azerbaijan head coach: "We are one of the strongest in the European Championship" - VIDEO

He said that they analyzed France and Italy from our rivals
Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO
27 May 16:32
Football

Rovshan Najaf at the base of Qarabag - PHOTO

The officials of the Qarabag club introduced the AFFA president to the conditions created at the base

Most read

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team
25 May 11:15
Football

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June
Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin
26 May 17:50
Football

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin

The fans of the Greek clubs were in hand-to-hand combat
30th title from Azerbaijan national team
25 May 15:32
Wrestling

30th title from Azerbaijan national team

Jale Aliyeva defeated all her opponents in the 57 kg category
Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!
27 May 09:18
Football

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!

Galatasaray became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Turkish Super League