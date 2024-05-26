English goalkeeper Joe Hart capped off his career.

According to Idman.biz, he spent the last season in Celtic.

Hart, who has been playing in the Scottish club since 2021, has won 7 titles here. He won both the Championship title and the Cup in the 2023/2024 season as a member of the Glasgow team.

Joe spent most of his career at Manchester City. The 37-year-old goalkeeper won 6 awards with the team in 2006-2018.

It should be noted that Hart was a player for such teams as Tottenham, West Ham, Burnley, Birmingham, Torino, Tranmere, Shrewsbury and Blackpool.

