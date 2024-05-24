24 May 2024
EN

Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"

Football
News
24 May 2024 15:18
8
Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"

"Sumgayit is doing great things. If we look at the teams in the Azerbaijan championship, I can say these words about Zira with the exception of Qarabag. Indeed, there has been serious progress in this team recently."

Vagif Javadov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

Sumgait-2 head coach announced his opinion about the main teams in the Premier League. He said that the duel of the Sumgayit representative with Gabala in the last round will not be easy: "Recently, Gabala is psychologically comfortable, they have won three games. I think it will be a tough game. I believe that Sumgayit will overcome this difficulty. To play in European Cups, it is important to win. However, even if it does not work, it is not necessary to turn it into a tragedy. This is football. Sumgayit is a stable team. If we look at the results, we will see that it was in the second place, now it has fallen to the fifth place. But in the last round, it can be second or third. Although the budget of the team is tight."

It should be noted that the match between Sumgayit and Gabala, which will take place on May 25 at the Mehdi Huseynzade City Stadium, is of great importance for the hosts. Samir Abasov's team must win to go to the European Cup.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty
16:42
Football

Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty

This decision will be announced after it is clarified
Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed
15:50
Football

Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed

Andrey Lunev’s income at Qarabag has been revealed
AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game
14:46
Football

AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game

This was announced by the press service of the national association
STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO
14:33
Football

STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO

"We are talking with my son and his friends"
AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting
14:09
Football

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the PFL press service
The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League
13:57
Football

The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League

This was announced by the press service of AFFA

Most read

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
22 May 15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
22 May 17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”