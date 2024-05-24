Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"

"Sumgayit is doing great things. If we look at the teams in the Azerbaijan championship, I can say these words about Zira with the exception of Qarabag. Indeed, there has been serious progress in this team recently."

Vagif Javadov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

Sumgait-2 head coach announced his opinion about the main teams in the Premier League. He said that the duel of the Sumgayit representative with Gabala in the last round will not be easy: "Recently, Gabala is psychologically comfortable, they have won three games. I think it will be a tough game. I believe that Sumgayit will overcome this difficulty. To play in European Cups, it is important to win. However, even if it does not work, it is not necessary to turn it into a tragedy. This is football. Sumgayit is a stable team. If we look at the results, we will see that it was in the second place, now it has fallen to the fifth place. But in the last round, it can be second or third. Although the budget of the team is tight."

It should be noted that the match between Sumgayit and Gabala, which will take place on May 25 at the Mehdi Huseynzade City Stadium, is of great importance for the hosts. Samir Abasov's team must win to go to the European Cup.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz