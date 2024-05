Chelsea approach Leicester City for permission to negotiate with Maresca.

As per Idman.biz, the Blues are set to open talks with the Italian specialist.

After ending the 22-year longing of Ipswich Town, McKenna became the leading candidate to replace Pochettino. Alongside him, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is also in running.

It should be noted that Chelsea sacked Pochettino earlier this week.

Idman.biz