Besiktas defeated Trabzonspor 3-2 to and won the 2024 Turkish Cup.

As Idman.biz reports, this was Besiktas’s 11th Turkish Cup triumph.

Goals scored by Rachid Ghezzal, Salih Ucan, and El-Musrati. Paul Onanchu and Nicolas Pepe’s goals weren’t enough for Trabzonspor to win.

It should be noted that the Black Eagles will compete in UEFA Europa League next season.

