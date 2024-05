The singer who will perform in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

Before the match between Qarabag and Zira clubs at Liv Bona Dea Arena on June 2, a concert program will be held with the participation of People's Artist Aygun Kazimova. The event will start at 19:00.

It should be noted that the price of tickets for the final game of the Azerbaijan Cup is 5, 10, 15 and 50 manats depending on the place.

