259 players scored 985 goals in the Bundesliga in the 2023/2024 season.

Idman.biz brings to your attention the statistics of the best scorers of the season.

The best scorer of the last Bundesliga season was Harry Kane, who did not win the team title even in Bayern, where he hoped to win. The English forward scored 36 goals in 32 games in the national championship (an average of 1,125 per game) and became the record holder for the number of goals in the first season of the Bundesliga history. The previous record belonged to Uwe Zeeler, who scored 30 goals in his first season in Hamburg 60 years ago - in the 1963/1964 season.

Kane's 5 goals did not reach the Bundesliga record of goal scoring. 3 years ago, Polish Robert Lewandowski scored 41 goals in Bayern form.

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) was the second with 28 goals in 28 games, and Lois Openda (Leipzig) was third with 24 goals in 34 games.

Victor Boniface, the best scorer of the champion Bayer, managed to take only 9th place with 14 points.

Deniz Undav (Stuttgart, 18 goals), Maximilian Bayer (Hoffenheim, 16), Ermedin Demirovic (Augsburg, 15), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim, 15), Benjamin Sesko ( Leipzig, 14) and Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund).

Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo scored the most goals from 11 meters - 6. He scored 6 of his 8 goals this season from the penalty spot.

In general, Florian Wirtz (Bayer) scored the most goals among midfielders - 11. Robin Hack from Borussia Mönchengladbach has 10 goals.

Among nominal defenders, Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer) with 10 goals stands out the most. His teammate Jeremie Frimpong has 9 goals.

Grimaldo is also the best among goal assists. He helped his teammates score 13 times.

Heidenheim's Jan-Niklas Best has 12 assists. Leroy Sane (Bayern), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) and Xavi Simons (Leipzig) have 11 assists. In general, 239 players made goal assists during the season.

The leader of the Bundesliga in terms of the total number of goals and assists is Harry Kane - 44. The forward of Bayern added 8 assists to his 36 goals. Stuttgart Sehrou Guirassy (31) has 28 goals and 3 assists. Lois Openda from Leipzig also has 31 goals + assists. He has 24 goals and 7 assists.

In total, 315 Bundesliga players helped their team with goals or assists.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz