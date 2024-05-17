Azerbaijan national team matches cancelled

A change was made in the training program of the Azerbaijan national team of under-17 football players, who held a training camp in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

Two friendly matches scheduled to be held on May 18 and 21 at the Baku Olympic Stadium between the teams of Azerbaijan and Georgia of the respective age groups will not take place. The reason for this is that the Georgian national team could not visit Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the U-17 training camp will continue until May 21.

Idman.biz