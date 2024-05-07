Ex Galatasaray player detained in Brazil – REASON

Joe, a former Man City player, was detained in Brazil.

Idman.biz reports that the reason for this is that the Spaniard does not pay alimony.

The forward, who plays for Amozanas in the Brazilian 2nd division, was detained before the game. According to the player's lawyer, he will be released after the alimony is paid.

It should be noted that Jo has defended the honor of Manchester City, Everton, Galatasaray, CSKA (Moscow), Corinthians, Internazionale, Atletico Mineiro and Nagoya Grampus. He played 20 games in the Brazilian national team and scored 5 goals.

Idman.biz