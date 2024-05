The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-17 female football players, played its second game in the UEFA Development Tournament organized in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that the national team faced Kazakhstan.

Since the main time of the match ended with a score of 2:2, the winner was decided on penalty. Here, the clear opponent has won.

It should be noted that U-17 lost 1:3 to the Belarusian team in the first match of the competition.

Idman.biz