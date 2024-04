Within the XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, the venue of the match between Qarabag and Neftchi has been changed.

According to the information provided by PFL to Idman.biz, this was caused by organizational work at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

The match will take place in Azersun Arena. No changes have been made regarding the start time and date of the game.

It should be noted that the meeting will start on May 4 at 19:30.

Idman.biz