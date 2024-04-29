Aslan Karimov: "This should not overshadow the Sumgayit match"

“It was known that the match between Sabah and Sabail would be intense. Because both teams were on the verge of entering the European Leagues.”

Veteran football player Aslan Karimov said this in an interview to Idman.biz.

The experienced expert evaluating the XXXII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League said that Sabail (2:0) showed the expected football in the opening match against Sabah: "The home team took advantage in the first minutes and started attacking more. Both teams preferred open football. Sabail met the opponent relatively behind, but their counterattacks were very dangerous. The decisive moment was the quality of Sabah's players. They were able to do wing-hangs and one-on-ones more often and turn that advantage into goals. I think that Sabah rightly won this match.”

Karimov said that the result of the match Gabala - Kapaz (0:1) was legitimate: "We did not expect much in this match. It didn't seem realistic for the hosts to reach the youngsters. The guests had no fear of leaving the elite. Gabala was very unmotivated due to the defeat in the cup. Kapaz once again proved that it deserves to stay in the championship. Considering their good performances in the last 2 months, they can fight against any opponent."

51 good specialists revealed the breaking moment of their guests in the match between Neftchi and Turan Tovuz (3:0): "Tovuz players were also fighting to get to the European Cup like Sabail". True, when the championship began, they did not have such goals. It was known beforehand that it would be difficult against teams like Sabah, Neftchi, and Zira. In this game, it was seen that the skill level of the players of the black-whites were superior. After the 1st goal, the red card decided the fate of the game. I didn't think they would have won even if they weren't in the minority. When you play against Neftchi, if you give a small goal chance, you should be prepared for defeat. You have to play flawlessly against this team. But they didn't do it."

Aslan Karimov also touched on the reasons why Qarabag (0:1) could not win in the 3rd game in a row: "The players are unmotivated. It's just that there are some concentration violations. It is difficult to show 100 percent power in the game after overcoming the goals. There was also an element of bad luck in the first half. Several balls bounced off the post. If they had scored, the result could have been different. This should not overshadow the great game of Sumgayit. Because in the 2nd part, they found strength in themselves and caught Qarabag in counter-attacks and used gaps. At the time of the goal, the Qarabag players, who lost the ball in the attack, only looked after him. This once again shows the problems in rooting in football players. In this game, the defenders could not show themselves in a good way. Sumgayit won a very important victory. Qarabag is an indicator. It is not easy to get points from them. After that, there are games with Neftchi, Zira and Sabah. The point or points received from Qarabag are considered gold. This is a big step towards entering the EuroLeague."

It should be noted that the XXXII round of the Azerbaijan championship will be concluded with the match Zira - Araz Nakhchivan which will be held today.

